Coronavirus Does Not Stop Norway to Celebrate Joyful National Day, 17 Mai

Norway celebrates national day 17 mai differently this year.
Every country has a national day but probably very few of them are so enthusiastically and uniquely celebrated like the Norwegian May 17. In shadow of Coronavirus, most of the gatherings and traditional celebration activities have been canceled but it did not stop Norwegians to celebrate the day with even more enthusiasm.
Here we have collected the scenes of 17 May celebration all over the country in the time of corona.
The royal family surprised everyone as they drove down Karl Johan in open cars on Sunday afternoon and waved to the people attending mini May 17 celebration.
Then the 17 May dance challenge started by NRK added some spice in the the celebration.