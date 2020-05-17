Coronavirus Does Not Stop Norway to Celebrate Joyful National Day, 17 Mai

Norway celebrates national day 17 mai differently this year.

Every country has a national day but probably very few of them are so enthusiastically and uniquely celebrated like the Norwegian May 17. In shadow of Coronavirus, most of the gatherings and traditional celebration activities have been canceled but it did not stop Norwegians to celebrate the day with even more enthusiasm.

Here we have collected the scenes of 17 May celebration all over the country in the time of corona.

The royal family surprised everyone as they drove down Karl Johan in open cars on Sunday afternoon and waved to the people attending mini May 17 celebration.

Then the 17 May dance challenge started by NRK added some spice in the the celebration.

Creative digital solutions for celebration

Gratulerer med 17. mai! Gratulerer med grunnlovsdagen! 🇳🇴 🎉🙌 17. mai er en festdag for oss i Norge. Vi feirer frihet og demokrati, og vi kan være takknemlige for det samfunnet vi får være en del av. I år er det også 75 år siden det norske folket feiret den første 17. mai i frihet etter krigen. Det kan minne oss om at vi ikke må ta friheten og demokratiet vårt for gitt, men hele tiden jobbe for å bevare og videreutvikle det. Jeg mener en av de flotteste delene av det norske samfunnet er den tilliten vi har til hverandre. Den tilliten må vi ta vare på. Vi kan være grunnleggende uenige og ha solide diskusjoner, men vi må unngå mistenksomhet, fiendebilder og polarisering slik vi dessverre ser i flere deler av verden. Å bygge tillit og bro mellom mennesker skaper gode fellesskap og samfunn, både lokalt, regionalt, nasjonalt og globalt. I år er det en veldig annerledes nasjonaldag for mange enn det vi er vant med. Men det vi markerer er det samme. Og selv om vi ikke samles like mange sammen som det vi er vant til, så kan vi fortsatt stå sammen likevel, for eksempel i å synge nasjonalsangen vår! Riktig god 17. mai til hver og en av dere alle! 😊👏 Publisert av Olaug Vervik Bollestad Søndag 17. mai 2020 Singing national song over Zoom

Celebration from mountains and tours

Norwegians camping or skiing on mountains did not forget 17 Mai celebration.

There is no bad weather as long as you keep the 17 Mai spirit

People in small and big cities and towns ceelbrate 17 Mai.

Socially distanced celebrations

People did not give up social distancing while celebrating.

Barnehagebarna ville glede noen andre Disse barnehagebarna varmet opp til 17. mai ved å glede noen andre❤️🇳🇴Følg 17. mai-sendingen på NRK her: www.nrk.no/1.15015145 Publisert av NRK Nyheter Søndag 17. mai 2020 Kindergarden children keep the distance with the elderly they visited to cheer them up.



Horten: 17. mai-general med overtenning Ingenting å si på entusiasmen til 17. mai-general Wilfred Solberg i Horten! 😅😍 Følg 17. mai-sendingen i NRK TV: https://tv.nrk.no/direkte/nrktv8 Publisert av NRK Søndag 17. mai 2020 One man show hurra.

17 Mai on abroad

Joy of 17 mai is shared not only in Norway but in other countries.