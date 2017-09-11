Oslo Hosts the Biggest Homeless World Cup

This year the Homeless World Cup has come to Norway. Last week (between august 29th and September 5th) the tournament took place in Norway’s Capital of Oslo. Over 50 nations competed in what has been regarded as the biggest Homeless World Cup yet.

The Homeless World Cup is an annual football tournament organized by the Homeless World Cup Foundation, a social organization which advocates the end of homelessness.

The ceremony was kicked off with a speech from Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess Mette Marit as well as traditional Norwegian hallingdans.

This year the defending champions were Mexico who were just narrowly beaten by Brazil, another multiple-time winner of the cup.

For many Norwegians it was sad to see another Homeless World Cup pass without a trophy, especially on home turf, yet the Cup was a smashing success and will return next year in Sofia, Bulgaria.