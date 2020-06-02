NorwayTravel

NYPOST: Sick of the US? Move to Svalbard, Norway!

Photo; Woodwalker | A tour boat on Svalbard

New York based daily newspaper NYPOST suggests Svalbard as a new home to Americans who are tired of the divisiveness in the United States.

The newspaper reports that 2,909 Americans gave up their citizenship in the first three months of 2020.

“If you’re among the crop looking to leave — but don’t have dual citizenship or a visa, look no further than Svalbard, Norway”, suggests the newspaper.

The arctic archipelago may have more polar bears than humans, but a little known treaty assures that citizens of any country are welcome to settle in Svalbard without a visa as long as they have a job and a place to live.

The treaty, signed after World War I, makes sure that Svalbard cannot be used for military purposes and makes Norway responsible for preserving the islands’ natural environment and there can be no distinctions between Norwegians and non-Norwegians.

NYPOST reminds that Svalbard is home to the world’s northernmost university, church and brewery, the main industries in Svalbard are tourism and environmental or ecological research. Most of the 2,960 inhabitants from over 50 countries around the world live in the capital, Longyearbyen.

Yet the newspaper warns that there are no hospitals for pregnant women and, due to the permafrost, no burials allowed.

It is forbidden to die in this town in Norway
Experimenting Impossible in Norway: Gardening in Ice-Covered Svalbard
Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

Norwegians Are Fed Up With Mass Tourism to Norway

New studies show Norwegians are fed up with mass tourism and want limitations for especially cruiseship and Airbnb tourists.
Read more
Travel

John Oliver Calls Oslo as Europe’s Clitoris: Visit Oslo Takes His Words for a Campaign

Famous talk show host John Oliver calls Oslo as Europe's clitoris - It's not that hard to find, but people have...
Read more
Travel

Norway is the 6th most expensive country to buy a tall latte across 76 countries

Finder.com created the Starbucks Index to compare the differences in price for the same cup of coffee in 76 countries* around the...
Read more
Travel

Urban Swimming in Oslo: Swim in Norwegian Summer

In Norway, you might be away from dreamy Mediterranean summer, but still there are many options nearby to enjoy swimming and what we call...
Read more
Travel

Sweden’s SJ Taker Over Railyway Operations in North Norway

Sweden's government-owned passenger train operator SJ has been selected for the Lot 2 Nord operating contract, national railway agency Jernbanedirektoratet announced last...
Read more
Travel

Norwegian is named ‘World’s Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline’ for fifth consecutive year

Norwegian was today named ‘World’s Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline’ for the fifth consecutive year at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards in...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017