NYPOST: Sick of the US? Move to Svalbard, Norway!

New York based daily newspaper NYPOST suggests Svalbard as a new home to Americans who are tired of the divisiveness in the United States.

The newspaper reports that 2,909 Americans gave up their citizenship in the first three months of 2020.

“If you’re among the crop looking to leave — but don’t have dual citizenship or a visa, look no further than Svalbard, Norway”, suggests the newspaper.

The arctic archipelago may have more polar bears than humans, but a little known treaty assures that citizens of any country are welcome to settle in Svalbard without a visa as long as they have a job and a place to live.

The treaty, signed after World War I, makes sure that Svalbard cannot be used for military purposes and makes Norway responsible for preserving the islands’ natural environment and there can be no distinctions between Norwegians and non-Norwegians.

NYPOST reminds that Svalbard is home to the world’s northernmost university, church and brewery, the main industries in Svalbard are tourism and environmental or ecological research. Most of the 2,960 inhabitants from over 50 countries around the world live in the capital, Longyearbyen.

Yet the newspaper warns that there are no hospitals for pregnant women and, due to the permafrost, no burials allowed.