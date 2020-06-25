NorwayTravel

Norway opens the borders for Europe on 15 July

Photo : Knut Bry | FlightStats show that Oslo Airport ranked number three in the punctuality statistics

Norway lifts entry restrictions for EEA countries from 15 July. The Corona situation in the country must be under control for quarantine-free travel.

NRK confirms that Norwegians can travel to EEA countries from 15 July. This applies to countries that meet the requirements for low infection standarts.

According to the BBC , France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland will be covered by the new travel rules. Sweden and Portugal will be excluded. Both countries have a high infection rate, reports the BBC.

Prime Minister Solberg today participated in a video meeting with the Nordic prime ministers.

From June 15, Norwegians could go on holiday to all countries in the Nordic countries, but only to areas where the infection rate is acceptable.

All regions in Finland, Iceland, Greenland, the Faroe Islands and Denmark currently meet the Norwegian criteria. For Sweden, however, only Gotland satisfies the requirements.

