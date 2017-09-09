Thriller Movie Thelma Is Norway’s Oscar Candidate

Thriller "Thelma" is selected as the Norwegian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards.

Accoding to NRK, the new film by Joachim Trier will be premiered in Norway on September 15th. Thelma will be also premiered in the US on November 10. Before that, The Toronto Film Festival and the New York Film Festival have picked up the film to screen.

The film is a thriller about a young woman who moves from a Christian environment in western Norway to study in Oslo. There she falls in love with another girl. She soon discovers that she has inexplicable powers triggered by her emotions for this girl.

The movie “Kon-Tiki” from 2012 is the last Norwegian film that was nominated in the category “Best Non-English Language Film”. Since 1957 five Norwegian films have been nominated in this category.