Sample Oslo’s Amazing Cultural Scene for Free with Oslo Culture Night

On 13th of September, around 200 of Oslo’s cultural venues, ensembles and museums open their doors or take to the streets with free samples of all the great experiences they offer.

The event selection this evening contains everything from concerts, guided tours and art exhibitions to neighbourhood walks and block parties. When you get hungry, food vendors stand ready with tasty bites you can buy and enjoy while heading to the next happening.

This year #Oslokulturnatt celebrates 15 years, and falls on Friday. If the date sounds scary the programme is anything but, filled as it is with fun and exciting things to do on the day.

Want to join a tango or Halling folk dance class, or a crash course in sign language? Try SUP down the Akerselva River, or a trip in a wooden boat under Oslo main train station? Explore Oslo Harbour anno 1798 in VR, or Old Oslo on a guided medieval walk? Discover up-and-coming Norwegian artists at the popular Autumn Art exhibition (Høstutstillingen), or join a guided art tour in Bjørvika? Visit the world’s largest small bottle museum, or Norway’s only Bible museum? The choice is yours.

New this year

This year you will also be able to speed date the dead at the Viking Museum, go behind the scenes at the National Theatre, try your hand at glassblowing, enjoy a sauna and a dip in the Oslofjord, explore the sounds of the city, and so much more… And don’t miss the new street musicians festival in Dronningsgata and Karl Johan (Oslo’s main street) to get you in the party mood and discover local talents.

Always popular

Many old favourites are also returning. There will again this year be large scale video art with live music on the opera roof, mini-cruises on the Oslofjord, the opportunity to climb the stairs in the City Hall tower, baking at Losæter Urban Farm, music in Emanuel Vigeland stunning mausoleum – the list goes on.

You’ll find a complete overview of all events below: