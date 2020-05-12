NorwayCulture

Norway State TV NRK’s Most Unusual Corona Show Features 14 Hour Live Action of Birds and NutHatches Life Inside a Bird Feeder Decorated Like a Doll House

Piipshow scene
Like in any other bar there is bickering, petty theft, fighting and attempts at romance. But what are the birds actually saying to each other? You can give us your suggestions, asks NRK the viewers.

The Piip-Show is a three months long live broadcast from the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, NRK.

“Piip-Show – live broadcasting of blue tits, great tits, nuthatches and other birds What goes on in a birds world?” is the way how NRK presents the show.

In the show which was originally made in 2003, you have the chance to follow life inside a bird feeder decorated as a coffee bar – second by second. Nowadays NRK started to live broadcast the parts of the show with Alltid sammenhjerte-skyggehjerte (Always together hashtag) nowadays and thousands of people commenting while watching the “show”.

Click to watch the 14-hour show.

You can watch clips, photos and read more here on NRK.no/piipshow, see the 14-hour live broadcast from NRK2.

The show was made in 2003, and the mastermind behind the project, freelance photographer Magne Klann, received attention even from the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC.

