Scandinavia’s Biggest Outdoor Concert VG-lista 2017 Starts

Scandinavia’s biggesy outdoor concert starts at Oslo City Hall Square on 24 July at 17.30.

The event every year attracts up to 100,000 people in Norway for an evening of great music.

The show features top Norwegian and international artists with hits from the past year, who share the stage with established artists and potential new summer hitmakers.

The first concert in Oslo will be held at Rådhusplassen Saturday 24 June. Then VG-lista will be in Bergen on July 5th, in Trondheim on July 12, in Bodø on July 19th, in Leknes on July 26th and in Dokka on 2nd August.

The entrance to the concert is free.

This year’s artists include MØ, Admiral P, Arif, Kream, Dagny, Italobrothers, Maggie Lindmann, Jowst, Freddy Kalas, Julie Bergan, Mugisho, TRXD, Morgan Sulele, Gabrielle, Cezinando, Hkeem og Temur, and Katastrofe

Police took extra measures in the region to keep the security and all audience will go through police check points.