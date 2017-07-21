Norway’s Pulpit Rock To Be Closed for Tom Cruise’s New Mission Impossible

Forsand municipality will close the famous pulpit rock (Preikestolen) to the public for nine days during the filming of a new "Mission Impossible" movie.

According to Stavanger Aftenblad , only the film crew will have access to the famous tourist attraction between 20th and 28th of September.

– This can contribute to promotion of Norway. The government has presented a new tourism report. We want tourism to contribute to local value creation, says Minister of Health Bent Høie to Aftenbladet.

On the other hand, local tourism association is skeptic of Holywood advertisement.

CEO of Stavanger Tourist Association, Preben Falck says they are not sure if the Preikestolen needs this advertisement.

-It can create enormous pressure. How many tourists can we have here? Preikestolen is marketed to attract more people. Now access is closed for over a week during the filming in the area. This is not something we like, he says.