Four Norwegian Musicians to Coachella Music Festival

Sigrid, Kygo, Aurora and Alan Walker will take the stage in one of the biggest music festivals in the world, the Coachella in April.

Coachella is considered one of the largest and most important music festivals in the United States and will be held on April 13 this year.

This year , the organizers have invited four Norwegian artists- Kygo, Alan Walker, Sigrid and Aurora to the festival.

The Norwegian artists will be on the stage together with big names like Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem.

The first Norwegian artists who debuted at the prestigious festival were Turboneger, 120 Days and Datarock in 2008.