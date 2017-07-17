The Fifth Version of Scream To Be Displayed in Oslo

Can you create a masterpiece worthy of a place in Oslo’s Munch Museum? With the help of Edvard Munch’s original paintbrushes and Adobe Photoshop CC.

Edvard Munch painted four versions of “The Scream”. Now it’s your turn to create the 5th version using his digitally recreated brushes. Adobe and Munch Museum cooperate to find the new master of painting. In the frame of “The Adobe 5th Scream Contest”, Adobe invites graphic artists to submit their entry. An expert judging panel – including Russel Brown and Michael Chaize from Adobe, Zach McCullough as Lead Designer at Behance, Andy Sandoz as president of D&AD 2016, and leading artists Kyle T. Webster, Therese Larsson, Suzanne Helming, and Sebastien Hue – will choose the grand winner.

The best artworks will be displayed in a special exhibition at the Munch Museum in Oslo, and the grand winner will also receive 6,000 Euros, a year’s membership to Adobe Creative Cloud with 100 Stock images, an all-expenses paid trip to Oslo to see your artwork on display in the Munch Museum and an all-expenses paid trip to Adobe Max in Las Vegas in Octobe