Cast of Netflix 22 July Film by Paul Greengrass Announced

Two Norwegian actors take main roles in Paul Greengrass’s film about Norway’s deadliest terror attacks carried out by right wing extremist Anders Breivik.

Two Norwegian actors received the main roles in the holywood film about the terrorist attack on July 22. Anders Danielsen Lie is going to play the terrorist and Jon Øigarden will play the role of Breivik’s defender Geir Lippestad.

Famous british director Paul Greengrass directs the movie about the country’s deadliest attack since WWII. Netflix has won the right to make the film in heavy competition in August 2017.

The film is made in collaboration with Åsne Seierstad. “Åsen’s book, ” One of us ” , was a thorough piece of work and something that made a deep impression on me, Greengrass said to Deadline.com.

The movie is shot in Norway at a $20 million budget.

According to Bergens Tidende, one of the producers already met with Breivik’s lawyer Geir Lippestad this winter. There were also meetings with the national support group after the 22st of July events.

Paul Greengrass has made films like the “Jason Bourne” with Matt Damon and “United 93” about one of the planes hijacked the twin towers on September 11, 2001.