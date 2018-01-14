The Human Sushi: Old but Still Funnily Weird Fish Ad Campaign from Norway

“The Human Sushi” is a Norwegian advertising campaign to promote the benefits of fish and encourage people to eat more. These video ads from 2013 consist of three dance choregraphies around the world of sushi: Sashimi, Maki and Nigiri.
The performance group the Human Sushi has interpreted Norwegian Seafood Council’s sushi recipes as dances. The inspiration they got from http://godfisk.no/sushi.
The Human Sushi – Sashimi
The Human Sushi – Nigiri
