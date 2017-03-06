Ghosts Is Back In Oslo

- Oslo
Ghosts first premiered in the Norwegian Opera and Ballet in 2014. It is back and will be playing until March 25th.
Ghosts 2016 Permiere Photo : Fotograf_Erik_Berg_Den_Norske_Opera_og_Ballett_2014

Ghosts is the ballet version of the 19th century play Gengangere by Henrik Ibsen, who is perhaps Norway’s most well known playwright. The story is about how secrets from the past come back to haunt a troubled family living by the fjord in the west of Norway.

The story is hard to follow for those that aren’t familiar with the play. However, following every detail isn’t necessary. The performance is nonetheless moving and emotional.

Ghosts was more like contemporary dance than ballet. The dancers did not dance on point and were more aggressive than graceful, which is how this dramatic thriller was intended. 

The one hour and 10 minute performance is enough to have you leaving the opera house in an eerie mood. 

