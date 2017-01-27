27.01.2017 - Oslo
Norwegian Mini Web Series With Famous American Actor Goes Viral
American actor Rick Hoffman plays his character Louis Litt of Suits in a mini web series.
The series is an advertisement for Help legal insurance which is targeted to average people who might not be able to afford expensive legal help.
The videos take place in Oslo and mostly focus on Louis Litt’s negative reaction to the idea of helping “little people” as he calls them.
Suits is a very popular show in Norway. Consequently "The Lawyer" became instantly popular.
View The Lawyer on Help’s website.
