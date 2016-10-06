A Theatrical Travel from Romania to Norway

The plays were written & directed by Radu Popescu, Apropo´s artistic leader and director of the Bucharest Fringe Festival:

"I think that the search is the most important thing in theatre," says Radu Popescu, artistic director of Apropo Theater from Bucharest. "It´s what keeps you alive."

This quest brings this independent theater group to Oslo for the first time later this month, with two original theater performances: A Trip to Urmuz, described as a "surrealistic adventure"; and The Will, a psychological drama.

Performances will take place Mon-Weds, 10-12 October (Urmuz) and Fri- Sat, 14-15 October (The Will) at Grusomhetens Teater at Hausmannsgate 34 in Oslo. Apropo´s tour to Norway is made possible through funding from EEA Grants, the Romanian Government, and the Romanian Cultural Institute.

"As a `first contact` abroad it is very important for us to get feed-back on our work because we come from a different culture," explains Popescu. "We would like to talk to our audience after the shows in order to get as many impressions as we can."

The two performances by Apropo is an example in contrasts. The Will, which premiered in 2015, is "very text-centered, psychological," says Popescu. "The play is very specific for the Romanian cultural space, which is predominantly Christian Orthodox." A Trip to Urmuz, which premiered just last month in Bucharest, is more visual and poetic.