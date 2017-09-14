SAS Pilot Strike in Norway – Agreement reached

SAS has now reached an agreement with the Norwegian pilots' unions and the strike has therefore been called off.

Yesterday the Norwegian pilot strike escalated and SAS cancelled about 100 flights until 14 o’clock on Thursday morning.

Flights with Danish and Swedish SAS pilots were not affected.

– We regret any inconvenience the strike may have caused our passengers and will do our utmost to ensure that everyone will be able to leave for their destinations.