SAS Cancels 1213 Flights on Monday and Tuesday

SAS warns that they will suspend 667 flights on Monday and 546 flights on Tuesday due to ongoing pilot strike. Over 100,000 new passengers are hit by the strike.

The strike in the airline continues to hit the passengers.

SAS Information Manager Knut Morten Johansen says it is highly regrettable that the strike affects the passengers and emphasizes that the company is working to find alternatives for those who are affected.

-We feel sorry for the passengers and strongly regret it, says Johansen.

Over 1,400 pilots in the company are striking since last week.

Yesterday, the airline reported that they have experienced that some passengers have missed their flight, since they believed all SAS flight were canceled.

The information manager states that 282 SAS flights were achieved on Sunday.