Norway’s Lofoten Has One of the 50 Best Beaches in the World

The Canadian travel agency Flightnetwork has voted the 50 best beaches in the world – one of them is in Lofoten, Norway, writes Nettavisen.

The Canadian travel agency Flightnetwork asked 600 travel journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies and has come up with a list of what they claim to be 50 best beaches in the world.

Værøy beach in Lofoten comes in the 23rd place among 1800 beaches from all over the world.

– Værøy is truly one of the most unique and distinctive beaches on earth. You will not only be surprised by the crystal clear water but also the impressive mountains that form the backdrop of an alien place, wrote the agency.

– Værøy is magical, the jury in Flightnetwork noted.

Værøy is an island and municipality in Nordland county, Norway. It is part of the traditional district of Lofoten. The administrative centre of the municipality is the village of Sørland. The other village in Værøy is Nordland. Most of the residents live in the Sørland area surrounding the main harbor. The old Værøy Lighthouse sits at the end of that harbor.