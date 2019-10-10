Norway is the 6th most expensive country to buy a tall latte across 76 countries

Finder.com created the Starbucks Index to compare the differences in price for the same cup of coffee in 76 countries* around the world.

The study found Norway ranks as the 6th most expensive country to buy a tall latte, at USD$5.14. Neighboring Copenhagen, Denmark, tops the list with a tall latte at Starbucks costing $6.05.

The index is an informal way to measure local prices for a common item against other countries. It’s supported by research that excludes variances that affect the cost of a coffee, like prices of raw beans, local labor costs and taxes. The study itself has two components: a coffee cost comparison and a currency valuation index.

Yet it does not take the income level in the compared countries into consideration.