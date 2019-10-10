Advertisement Get Started Now With Shutterstock
Norway is the 6th most expensive country to buy a tall latte across 76 countries

Photo : Abllo. The long awaited store is located in arrivals at Oslo Airport and is accessible to everyone going to the Airport.

Finder.com created the Starbucks Index to compare the differences in price for the same cup of coffee in 76 countries* around the world.

The study found Norway ranks as the 6th most expensive country to buy a tall latte, at USD$5.14. Neighboring Copenhagen, Denmark, tops the list with a tall latte at Starbucks costing $6.05.

The index is an informal way to measure local prices for a common item against other countries. It’s supported by research that excludes variances that affect the cost of a coffee, like prices of raw beans, local labor costs and taxes. The study itself has two components: a coffee cost comparison and a currency valuation index.

Yet it does not take the income level in the compared countries into consideration.

