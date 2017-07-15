CNN Names Norway’s Preikestolen as One of 50 Natural Wonders

The American publication desribes Preikestolen as a place not for vertigo sufferers with a 604-meter drop from a flat plateau down to Lysefjord with no safety railings.

– Keep well back from the edge and you can still enjoy the fantastic scenery over Kjerag peak, which itself drops 984 meters, writes CNN.

Looking out over the Lysefjord from the Pulpit Rock is an experience of a lifetime. There you can combine the hike with a fjord cruise or join a guided tour at night or off the beaten track.

The six kilometre hike starts at the mountain lodge Preikestolen Fjellstue. You should allow a total of four hours for this moderately demanding roundtrip that ascends 350 metres. Yuo can join one of the guided tours that run daily from April to October (subject to weather conditions), or admire the cliff from a sightseeing boat on the fjord, or do both – some tours offer combined hikes and cruises.

If you are concerned about sharing Preikestolen with too many people, start the walk at night and you will experience a bit of magic when the sun rises.