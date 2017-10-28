Police Seize 300 Guns at a House in Norway

A man in his 50’s has been detained after the police found between 250 and 300 weapons at his house in Møre og Romsdal.

According to TV2, the police currently do not know how many weapons are functional, but they are mainly automatic weapons.

The seizure was done just over a week ago. For the sake of the investigation, the police did not provide information about the case before.

– So far, there is no evidence that the weapons would be used for terror or to carry out other serious criminal offenses. But with such an extent, of course, we are afraid that it would end up in the wrong hands, says police inspector Yngve Skovly to TV2.

According to the man’s lawyer, he was collecting weapons and he had no plans to use the weapons.