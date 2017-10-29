Police Hold Major ‘Terror Attack’ Exercise in Norway

More than 900 police officers and soldiers take part in a simulated terror attack in Oslo. The exercise is not in response to any specific threat to the Norwegian capital.

900 personnels from, the military and the police in Oslo and Agder involve in the planned terror scenario on Monday and Tuesday.

The Oslo police report on Twitter that the exercise will cause more visible police than usual in Oslo city center, and there will also be some helicopter traffic.

In addition to staff in the Armed Forces and the police, several ministries and civilian partners will also be involved in the exercise, which will take place mainly in Oslo and Agder.