Norwegian Newspaper VG: The World’s Largest Pedophile Forum Is Run By Police

The world’s largest child sexual abuse forum, “Childs Play” is running in the darkweb. VG exposed who is behind the website’s continued operation.

Norwegian VG claimed that Police run the world’s largest online forum for child sexual exploitation, “Childs Play” to monitor the perpetrators.

Under the supervision of Jon Rouse, detective inspector, and investigator Paul Griffiths, thousands of members have shared photos and videos of children being sexually abused on the forum. A Norwegian member of the forum posted photos and videos abusing children in his own family. Some members of the forum got together in person to commit child abuse, which they filmed and shared on the forum, according to VG.

The website they operate is on “dark web”, which was supposed to keep secret the whereabouts of the server and the people behind it. However VG has uncovered not only where but also from which computer the forum was run. The newspaper claims it is under police control.

However, the police deny they are responsible for what was shared on Childs Play while they ran it.

– We don’t create these sites. We do not want them to exist. When we do find them, we infiltrate and get as high as possible in the networks administrative structure to destroy it. But we will never create a forum for child sex offenders, says Jon Rouse to VG.