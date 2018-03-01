Norway Police Launch Raid against Poker Clubs in Oslo

Hundreds of armed police officers carried out a large scale raid against illegal poker clubs in the Norwegian capital.

Around 100 police officers joined in the raid against five illegal poker clubs in Oslo. The police suspect that several of the clubs have been protected by the criminal gangs, writes Aftenposten.

Police action is the biggest one against illegal poker clubs in Norway ever, writes the newspaper.

The Oslo police have for a long time investigated the clubs that offer illegal gambling.

The operation took place in cooperation with the Lottery Authority of Norway.

Gambling in Norway is illegal for the most part. Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto are the 2 only companies allowed to offer gambling services to Norwegian citizens.

Organized gambling is illegal in Norway

It is legal to arrange gambling parties at home, as long as these parties are not organised as a business. Except games offered by Norsk Tipping, all other forms of online gambling are also illegal.

“It is punishable to run these poker clubs. This crime also extends far beyond the violations of the lottery law, explains police inspector and head of the Oslo police unit center, Tore Soldal, according to Aftenposten.

It is unclear how many people were arrested during the raid.