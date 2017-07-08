Man in Norway Charged for Ordering a Child-like Sex Doll

A man from Østfold is accused of ordering a baby doll which is anatomically-correct imitation of underage girl. According to Norwegian Police Intelligence (Kripos), 30 men in Norway have ordered such dolls.

This is the first time in Norway somenoe is charged of having ordered a sexualized baby doll, according to NRK . The case will be processed in Fredrikstad District Court in October 2017.

According to the accusation, the man ordered in October 2016 “a silicone doll with a sexual expression, and in size and appearance of a child”. He is also accused of having held abusive pictures and videos. In addition, he reportedly sent messages with sexual content to girls under 16 years old.

According to Kripos, 29 other men between 18 and 60 years from several Norwegian counties have ordered similar dolls.

-In several cases, the men confirmed that they have sexual interest in children,” said Axel Wilhelm Due, communications adviser at Kripos.

Controversial Dolls

British Daily Mail previously reported that the dolls were designed by a Japanese businessman who admitted he is sexually attracted to children. The sexualised dolls, which resemble children as young as five, are sold via the Japanese website to paedophiles across the globe.

Paedophile who sells child-like sex dolls insists he is an ‘artist’ who is saving children by giving perverts an alternative to abusing real boys and girls.

– I am helping people express their desires, legally and ethically. It’s not worth living if you have to live with repressed desire,’ he told the Atlantic.

Both in the UK and Austria, thousands of people signed petitions to ban the sale and import of ‘these sickening aids for paedophiles’.