Crime rates decrease in Norway

In 2017, 5.3 per cent fewer cases were reported to the police than in 2016. In five years, reported crime has declined by 18 per cent , reports the National Police Directorate.

The number of murder, robbery and burglary has decreased, but reported cases in areas like child abuse and domestic violence has increased, writes NRK.

25 people were killed in Norway in 2017. This is the second lowest figure in the last ten years, shows figures from The National Criminal Investigation Service (Kripos).

52 percent of the victims were men and 48 percent were women. 83 per cent of the perpetrators were men and 17 per cent were women.

In 86 percent of the killing cases, there was a known relationship between the perpetrator and the victim. Nine of the victims were killed by their partners.

Domestic Violence and Sexual Offenses on rise

Every third of sexual offense cases was made up by sexual abuse against children, a total of approximately 8000 reports.

Reported sexual intercourse and rape of children under 14 years have increased by 18.4 per cent.

Sexual crimes against children at the age of 14-16 years, has increased by 6.1 per cent from 2016 to 2017.

Reported domestic violence in close relationships have also increased by 8.1 per cent from 2016 to 2017.

In the last five years, reports in the same category have increased by 31.8 per cent.

Less Burglary and Robbery

Burglary cases has decreased 25 percent from 2016 to 2017 (from 3077 to 2304 cases). In the last five years, reported housing breakdown has fallen 40 percent.

Similarly, reported robbery has dropped by 4.7 percent (from 816 to 778 cases). Over the past five years, reported robberies have fallen by 55 percent.

The police believes that targeted efforts on young robbers, less cash use in the society and better mobile phone protection are some of the reasons for the positive development.

Total Crime rate decreases by almost 20 percent

