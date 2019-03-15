Saturday, March 16, 2019
NorwayGlobal

New Zealand Terrorist Had Contact with Breivik in Norway

Australian right-wing terrorist Brenton Tarrant (on the left) and Anders Behring Breivik (on the right) serving life sentence in Norway. Photos: Twitter and Oslo Police

The perpetrator of the terror attacks in New Zealand claims in his manifesto that he was in contact with Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 69 people in Norway in 2011, according to Australian media.

Australia’s Prime Minister confirmed on Friday that the suspected perpetrator of the terrorist attacks against two mosques in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand is Brenton Tarrant, “an Australian right-wing terrorist.”

The police confirm that at least 49 people have been killed and another 20 have been seriously injured after the terror attacks.

Australian Tarrant has come to New Zealand to plan and execute the attacks, according to Radio New Zealand.

In a manifest which was allegedly written by Tarrant, he refers to Anders Behring Breivik and claims he has been in contact with the Norwegian right wing extremist who killed 69 people in 2011. He also writes that he has received support for his plans from Breivik’s supporters.

Furthermore, he praises US President Donald Trump and calls him a symbol of renewed white identity.

The writings are an echo of what Anders Behring Breivik wrote in his manifesto, writes the Sydney Morning Herald.

Norway Prime Minister Points Out The Resemblence

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg also noted there are associations with the terror attacks by Breivik in Norway. She added that the terrorist attacks in New Zeland shows the importance of international work against extremism.

-But first and foremost, we today have to show solidarity with the families of all those killed and wounded, says Prime Minister Erna Solberg to VG.

This is a strong reminder that we have to fight extremism in all forms, she says.

-What this looks like is a terrorist attack from the right-wing extremist against immigrants and refugees, and even though it is across the globe, there is a strong reminder of how important it is for all of us to help us bring down tension, works against extremism, and that we have solidarity with each other when something like that happens, adds she.

