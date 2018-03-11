Netflix’s new series from Norway brings Norwegian crime-thriller flavor

Netflix’s new crime series Borderliner landed last week. The eight-episode Norwegian series is a crime-thriller that tells the story of Nikolai Andreassen, a police detective who covers up a murder case in order to protect his family.

Norwegian crime-thriller Borderliner deals with police corruption and cover ups and gives the viewers the feeling of the dark Nordic thriller and nature of Norway,

The eight-part series was originally shown in Norway in 2017 with its original title ‘Grenseland’ on TV2.