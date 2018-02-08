Mission Impossible 6 trailer with Norway clips

New Tom Cruise movie Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s trailer is published on Sunday. Some of the scenes are from Preikestolen.

Tom Cruise has published on Twitter his own picture climbing on Norway’s famous pulpit rock, Preikestolen.

#MissionImpossible trailer drops later today. I’m so excited for you all to see it. pic.twitter.com/TqgW4BtiTf — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) February 4, 2018

The actor visited Ryfylke in Rogaland in November for filming some scenes of the film at Preikestolen.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is an action spy film written, directed and co-produced by Christopher McQuarrie. It is the sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series and stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris who all reprise their roles from previous films. Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, Sian Brooke and Angela Bassett will join the franchise. The film is scheduled to be released on July 27, 2018.