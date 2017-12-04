Christmas Market in Oslo

Every year around late november Christmas markets start up in Oslo.

Every year several Christmas markets open up in Oslo, some bigger than others. In Oslo many open up and are open for just a few days, while others last through all of december. The biggest ones being the ones at Karl Johan and Youngstorget.

At the Christmas markets you can buy anything from socks to salami, jewelry to sweets.

Some markets offer activities like santa’s workshop, ice skating and even a Ferris wheel.

Although there are Christmas markets all over Norway this time of year, the ones in Oslo are definitely the biggest and possibly the most impressive.