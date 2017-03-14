World’s Longest Hockey Match Played in Norway This Weekend

- Oslo
The game between Storhamar and Sparta in Hamar lasted 8 hours and 32 minutes, breaking a world record.
Championship quarterfinals between Storhamar and Sparta in CC Amfi has turned out to be the world’s longest ice hockey game.

The effective playing lasted 217 minutes and 14 seconds. Altogether with breaks the game took 8 hours and 32 minutes until 2:30 am on Sunday.

In the end of the literally long battle, Storhamar won the game 3-2.

Players will not have long to rest. The two teams meet again on Tuesday evening.

The old world record for the longest hockey game was 176 minutes and 30 seconds. It was the playoff match between Detroit and Montreal Maroons on 24 March 1936.

