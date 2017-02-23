- Oslo
Skiing World Championship Song by Norway State TV Features Donald Trump

NRK sport comedy program Helt Ramm publishes a song about cross country skiing featuring FrP leader Siv Jensen and Donald Trump who is pictured as a molester.
