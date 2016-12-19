- Oslo
Sport The Nordic Page

Norway Wins European Women’s Handball Championships 7th Time

Norway Women Handball Team won a thrilling final game against The Netherlands in Gothenburg. The victory brough Norway’s seventh European Women’s Handball Championship title.

The last moments of the match was a thriller for the supporters of both team. Norway won the match with an exciting close 30-29.

Nora Mørk scored 12 golds for Norway and she was also crowned the tournament’s top scorer, with 53.

Before this title, Norwegian team won victories in 1998, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2014 in the biennial event.

On the other hand, France won 25-22 over Denmark in the battle for bronze.

Norway will now host the next edition of the Championships in 2018.

The 2016 European Women’s Handball Championship was held in Sweden from 4 to 18 December 2016. 

TAGS: Handball
Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Mon

19

Dec 2016
12 - 18
Partly cloudy23°
18 - 00
Partly cloudy25°
most
Most Popular
Advertisement
upcoming
Upcoming Events
June 2016
July 2016
August 2016
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930
Advertisement