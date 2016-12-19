19.12.2016 - Oslo
Norway Wins European Women’s Handball Championships 7th Time
Norway Women Handball Team won a thrilling final game against The Netherlands in Gothenburg. The victory brough Norway’s seventh European Women’s Handball Championship title.
The last moments of the match was a thriller for the supporters of both team. Norway won the match with an exciting close 30-29.
Nora Mørk scored 12 golds for Norway and she was also crowned the tournament’s top scorer, with 53.
Before this title, Norwegian team won victories in 1998, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2014 in the biennial event.
On the other hand, France won 25-22 over Denmark in the battle for bronze.
Norway will now host the next edition of the Championships in 2018.
The 2016 European Women’s Handball Championship was held in Sweden from 4 to 18 December 2016.
