Norwegian Cross-country Star Therese Johaug Tested Positive for Doping

The Norwegian ski federation says Olympic cross-country medalist Johaug has tested positive for banned substance (Clostebol) contained in the sunscreen she used with the prescriped by team doctor Fredrik Bendiksen.

Bendiksen takes the responsibility for the case.

- I take responsibility for having ensured Therese to have used the medicine including illegal substance clostebol via the sunburn cream Trofodermin, says Bendiksen and adds that he will do everything he can to make sure she does not get punished because she used a cream which he gave.

Therese Johaug says the news is devastating for her.

- I find this unfair and totally undeserved, although I am aware of my responsibilities as a performer for medicine I use, says Johaug.

Therese Johaug (born 25 June 1988) is a Norwegian cross-country skier who has competed for the clubs Tynset IF and IL Nansen. She is a three-time Olympic medallist.

At the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, she won gold in the 4 x 5 km relay, came sixth in the 15 km pursuit and seventh in the 30 km mass start (classic) race.

Johaug won her first individual gold medal in the 30 km mass start race at the 2011 World Championships in Oslo. She also won gold in the 4 x 5 km relay, bronze in the 7.5 km + 7.5 km double pursuit and fourth in the 10 km individual start. At the 2013 World Championships she won her second individual gold medal in the 10 km freestyle race.

At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, she won the silver medal in the 30 km mass start (free) and the bronze medal in the 10 km classical, she also finished fourth in the 15 km skiathlon.