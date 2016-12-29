- Oslo
Police in Norway May Be Able to Check Your Mobile Phone by Force

The government will let the police to get people to open mobile phone, tablet and PC in pursuit of evidence in criminal cases.
Photo : Lars Plougmann

Justice Minister Anders Anundsen (FRP) sent last week a proposal to allow the police to use force to gain access to computer systems with biometrics, such as fingerprints, eye iris and voice control.

This means that the police - if Parliament agrees the bill - can force any suspect to put their finger on their mobile phone, so that the content becomes available to the police.

- I will not reject the proposal altogether, but will see the objections first, says Liberal Party (Venstre) politician Iselin Nybø to VG.

- I do not think this is very intrusive. The police must be able to open a phone if it is essential to solve a crime, says Bjørn-Erik Thon, director of The Norwegian Data Protection Authority.

 

Comments made on this article:

