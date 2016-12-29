Police in Norway May Be Able to Check Your Mobile Phone by Force

Justice Minister Anders Anundsen (FRP) sent last week a proposal to allow the police to use force to gain access to computer systems with biometrics, such as fingerprints, eye iris and voice control.

This means that the police - if Parliament agrees the bill - can force any suspect to put their finger on their mobile phone, so that the content becomes available to the police.

- I will not reject the proposal altogether, but will see the objections first, says Liberal Party (Venstre) politician Iselin Nybø to VG.

- I do not think this is very intrusive. The police must be able to open a phone if it is essential to solve a crime, says Bjørn-Erik Thon, director of The Norwegian Data Protection Authority.