- Oslo
Woman in Oslo Calls Police for Her Car and Police Tweet Goes Viral

A woman in Oslo called police yesterday and said her car was stolen. After several minutes, she calls back to tell the truth.
Oslo Police tweeted the funny case yesterday evening. A woman called them and told that her car was stolen while she was at work. Then she called again and confessed she remembered that she did not drive to work that day and the car was in front of her house. 

As soon as Oslo police tweeted the incident, it went viral. The tweet received hundreds of likes and shares as well as equally funny comments in a short time. Here are some of th efunny reactions to the tweet:

Naturally you encouraged her to take a short holiday

She should have been issued a fine for being disorganized.

