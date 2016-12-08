Double Murder in Norway: Police Seeks Motive of 15-year-old Perpetrator

Jakob Abdullahi Hassan (14) and Tone Ilebekk (48) were stabbed to death near a primary school on Monday afternoon. After a short search, police found the perpetrator, who is a 15-year old boy from the same city.

The murder accused 15-year-old has so far not explained about the motive for the murders.

It is clear that the 15-year-old was in poor mental condition, and he was hospitalized in the same evening.

He will be detained for two weeks and has been sent to Bjørgvin prison in Bergen.

In the prison, there is a separate youth offender unit that accepts inmates between 15 and 18 from all over the country. The prison has its own procedures for the treatment of youth, and they are isolated from adult criminals.

Active in church and a distruptive youth group

The accused 15-year-old was until recently active one in a church in Kristiansand, writes VG. Meanwhile, he was also part of a disruptive youth group in the city.

- We know this group and have tried to get the young people out of the vicious circle, says Arild Rekve in Kristiansand municipality to VG.

Police ask people to stop spreading rumors that there are several perpetrators.

- We wish to emphasize that the police has no evidence of an additional perpetrator, said detective chief Terje Kaddeberg Skaar.