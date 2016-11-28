28.11.2016 - Oslo
Naked Armed Man in Norway Causes Panic
One woman and two men were arrested for a Facebook stunt where one of them appeared naked in a highway near Sande with a gun.
Keep Updated with the Latest News and Feeds, Follow Us on Facebook
Latest News
Advertisement
Three people were arrested in an armed police raid after a man was seen naked and armed along highway 319 in Sande. Seven police patrols and a police helicopter involved in the operation, which costed 100.000 NOK.
- This is a serious, illegal and costy action. It is probable that those involved will pay the bill, said police lawyer Cathrine T. Evensen to VG.
In addition to the naked armed man, the police arrrested another man who was wearing national guard uniform with a heavy weapon and a woman who filmed the incident and broadcasted it directly to a private group on Facebook.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Comments made on this article:
|
Mon
28
Nov 2016
|
|
12 - 18
23°
18 - 00
25°
Most Popular
Advertisement
Commentaries
Vedat Sevincer
Murray Hunter
Multiculturalism is d(r)ead in Europe – MENA oil and the (hidden) political price Europe pays for it
Anis H. Bajrektarevic
Tora Aasland
Kari Bu
Advertisement