27.07.2016 - Oslo
Only in Norway: Policeman Fines Himself
A Norwegian policeman writes himself a 500 NOK (60 USD) ticket for not wearing compulsory life jacket on patrol.
Photo: Private
Keep Updated with the Latest News and Feeds, Follow Us on Facebook
Latest News
- Norwegian "Sugar Man" Arrested in Sweden
- 15 000 People in Norway Quit Church Membership in Four Days
- Selling Fresh Premium Mountain Air from Norway to China on eBay
- It is forbidden to die in this town in Norway
- Norway’s Labor and Centre Party Want Ban on Niqab at Schools and Foreign Funds to Mosques
Advertisement
Police officer Arne Stavnes was pictured by Norwegian daily VG at the helm of his police boat without a life jacket during a patrol of Utoya island.
The readers of the newspaper commented jokingly that he broke the law by not wearing his life jacket, which is compulsory in Norway on vessels less than eight meters long.
As a response, the honest policeman accepted the criticism and published a photo of his self-issued 500 Norwegian kroner penalty on Facebook.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Comments made on this article:
|
Fri
26
Aug 2016
|
|
12 - 18
23°
18 - 00
25°
Most Popular
Advertisement
Commentaries
Vedat Sevincer
Murray Hunter
Multiculturalism is d(r)ead in Europe – MENA oil and the (hidden) political price Europe pays for it
Anis H. Bajrektarevic
Tora Aasland
Kari Bu
Advertisement