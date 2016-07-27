Only in Norway: Policeman Fines Himself

Police officer Arne Stavnes was pictured by Norwegian daily VG at the helm of his police boat without a life jacket during a patrol of Utoya island.

The readers of the newspaper commented jokingly that he broke the law by not wearing his life jacket, which is compulsory in Norway on vessels less than eight meters long.

As a response, the honest policeman accepted the criticism and published a photo of his self-issued 500 Norwegian kroner penalty on Facebook.