Norway climbs to top in 2018 Winter Olympics

Norway has won the Men’s Cross-Country Relay and now overtaken Germany at the top of the medal table.

2/18 크로스컨트리 스키 – 남자 4 x 10km 계주 Gold🥇 Norway🇳🇴

Silver🥈 OAR

Bronze🥉 France🇫🇷 Congratulations! 축하합니다🎉 pic.twitter.com/6JcZVpMcpc — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) February 18, 2018

After Øystein Bråten won the second gold of the day for Norway. Norway is now on the top of the ranking table with 25 medals in total.

The 2018 Winter Olympics, more commonly known as PyeongChang 2018, is being held from 9 to 25 February 2018 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea.

The Games feature 102 events in fifteen sports, with the addition of big air snowboarding, mass start speed skating, mixed doubles curling, and mixed team alpine skiing to the Winter Olympic programme. 2,952 athletes from 92 National Olympic Committees compete in the games, including the debuts of Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore.

The lead-up to these Games was affected by the ongoing tensions between South Korea and North Korea, and the ongoing 2017–18 missile crisis. These led to security concerns, with several countries threatening to skip the games if their safety was not ensured. In January 2018, after their first high-level talks in over two years, North Korea agreed to participate in the Games. The countries also agreed to march together, as “Korea”, during the opening ceremony, and to field a unified women’s ice hockey team.