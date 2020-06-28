NorwayPanorama

Worrying Trend in Norway: Young People Have the Highest Corona Infection Rate

Oslo Aker Brygge
Photo: Jean-Pierre Dalbéra | Oslo Aker Brygge

New figures from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) show that most new cases of corona infection in Norway are among people between the ages of 20 and 29, writes NRK.

When the corona virus first came to Norway, most of the infected people were in their 50s. Now mostly young people in 20s test positive for corona.

In June, 103 people in this age group tested positive.

In the end of March, the median age of infected was 51 years. By mid-June, the median has dropped to 32 years.

Not surprised

Deputy Health Director Espen Nakstad is not surprised by the figures.

-This is probably because young people have mild symptoms, and thus may be in contact with other people while they are ill and continue to transmit, says Nakstad to NRK.

Nakstad says it’s important for everyone to keep social distance.

Going out culture has an effect

-Going back to regular opening hours for the restaurants was a statement of confidence to the nightlife industry and to the public. Most of the nightclubs meet the infection protection requirements well, but not all, writes the vice mayor for Oslo Business Development and Public Ownership Victoria Marie Evensen to NRK.

-The municipality of Oslo does not want to punish the entire industry because of few who violates the rules. On the other hand, we will punish businesses which violates the infection protection requirements, she warns.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Panorama

Norway Will Let Civilians Carry Out Police Duties

Security guards and civilian employees in police department should to a greater extent do prisoner transport and attend to court cases,...
Read more
Panorama

Hunger Strike to Stop Wind Turbines in Northwest Norway

Kari Thue starts hunger strike outside the Viken county municipality's premises in Oslo to protest of the wind turbine construction on Haramsøy.
Read more
Panorama

Corona Cases Tripled in Norway Capital: 81 New Corona Infections in Oslo Last Week

81 new corona infections were registered in Oslo last week, which is three times more than the previous week.
Read more
Panorama

Protestors in Norway Will Stay in Quarantine

Some municipalities and companies require their employees to stay in quarantine, if they pariticpated in the police violence demonstrations on Friday.
Read more
Panorama

Thousands Demonstrated in Norway for Supporting the Protests in the USA

Thousands demonstrated in downtown Oslo starting from the US embassy. In other cities in Norway, similar demonstrations were held in solidarity with...
Read more
Panorama

The Only Public 2020 Norway National Day Parade in The World Held in Taiwan

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government of Norway has announced to suspend all crowded gatherings, including the National Day...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017