While Norwegian capital Oslo and big cities enjoy summer-like sunny weather, Sør-Trøndelag and Møre og Romsdal get the year’s first snow fall.

We are in October, but the winter has already come to Norway. Low pressure over the area gave Sør-Trøndelag and Møre og Romsdal the first snow of the year.

The snow has fallen on areas above 700 meters.

On the other hand Oslo, Bergen and Stavanger enjoy a rare sunny weekend after several weeks non-stop rain and cloudy weather.