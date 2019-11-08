NorwayPanorama

Winter Has Come to Norway: Yellow Warning for Oslo and Eastern Norway

A little girl makes a snow angel
Photo: Kevin Burkett

The Meteorological Institute issues yellow warning and announces they expect heavy snowfall for almost all Eastern Norway on Friday. The forecast applies to Vestfold, Østfold, Buskerud, Oslo, Akershus and Hedmark.

In the danger warning, meteorologists notes that extra time should be calculated for transportation and driving. They also add that it is important to use the right winter tires and drive according to the conditions because there can be locally difficult driving conditions. The police will also control tiers and the drivers who do not have winter tiers will be fined.

Yellow warnings represent a range of impact levels and likelihoods. This means it is important to read each warning to know what level of impact you can expect for your chosen warning area – and how likely those impacts are to occur.

Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations. Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places. Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected. Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people.

