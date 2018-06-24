Summer Returns to Norway

A strong high pressure from British Islands brings back warm weather to Norway.

Talking to YR, meteorologist at the Meteorological Institute in Bergen, Kristin Seter says they are pretty sure that Southern Norway will have a new summer season episode from next week. This is due to a high pressure from west coast of the British islands.

From Monday, the weather will be better and better throughout the week.

Here is the weekly weather forecast in the major cities:

