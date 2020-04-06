NorwayPanorama

Strict Corona Measures in Norway Have Stopped Infection Rate Growth

A report from the health authorities show that every corona patient in Norway now infects less than one new person compared to the initial 2,4 rate, according to Filternyheter. However, it does not mean that the danger of a large scale epidemic is over.

Norwegian health authorities have made new calculations that show that the infection rate in the corona epidemic is significantly below 1 in Norway thanks to the strict measures introduced on March 12.

The report shows that the outbreak no longer grows and that the number of hospital admissions will go down if the current measures is continued.

The updated infection figures from the National Institute of Public Health (FHI) indicate that on average, each patient in Norway infects less than one person, while the starting point was 2,4 people each.

This situation is what the authorities in the last two weeks have called the “suppress” scenario.

Too Early to Celebrate

Although the report states the hospitals will gradually get fewer patients with today’s measures, Norway has not solved any problems in the long term by stopping the growth of infection during this phase. Since there are probably only a few thousand Norwegians who have been infected and thus may be immune to the virus, there is still a big danger of a full-scale epidemic if the strict measures are given up.

FHI noted on March 25 that possibly completing a “suppress” strategy involves “postponing the epidemic until vaccination of a at least 50% of the population becomes possible by 2021, or until effective treatment becomes available.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Panorama

Norway Becomes The First Country To Test Experimental Treatment Methods for Corona

Norway is the first country in a major international study to test promising treatment methods for patients with COVID-19. At the...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Prime Minister Held Press Conference for Only Children About Coronavirus

Prime Minister Erna Solberg answered questions from children about the new coronavirus on Monday. Prime Minister Erna Solberg,...
Read more
Panorama

How Many Corona Cases Are There in Norway? Interactive Live Data

Norway is hit hard with coronavirus. Follow the latest data from this interactive map.
Read more
Panorama

Norway Government Takes Radical Decisions against Spread of Coronavirus: First Time Since WW2

Schools are closed, public services are restricted, gyms, hairdressers, massage salloons and tattoo studios are closed, travel bans are introduced.
Read more
Panorama

Norway Capital Shuts Down Some Public Services, As Coronavirus Spread Declared as Crisis

The City of Oslo is expanding measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and is closing down many of public...
Read more
Panorama

Norway Fails to Take Coronavirus Seriously: Having One of the Highest Infection Rate in the World

The Norwegian authorities' infection control measures are far from enough, says the head of the medical intensive care unit at Ullevål...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017