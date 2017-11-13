Stolen Viking Treasures in Norway Returned to Museum

The thieves glued the thousand years old Viking treasures which were stolen in August and damaged on the way.

Thousand years old viking treasure was stolen on August 12 from University Museum in Bergen. Last week, about two thirds of the stolen goods have been returned.

However, many of the objects stolen from the University Museum have been damaged.

Among other things, a jewelery from Hardanger was glued to parts from another historical discovery from Vik i Sogn, writes Bergens Tidende.

Police Attorney, Linn Revheim, told NRK that the police prioritize the case and now work to find the missing items.

“The investigation continues and the goal is, of course, to find the rest of the treasure, said Revheim.