The Norwegian Meteorological Institute reports snow fall in Southern Norway and has warned about difficult driving conditions from Tuesday afternoon.

Snow fall can reach to 10 to 12 centimeters in Agder according to NRK.

Along the south coast the weather will be milder, around 10 C. Yet snow fall comes in west of Agder from Tuesday morning and the temperature will drop to minus 9 C.

The snowy and cold weather will be repalced with a milder autumn weather towards the weekend.