Siberian cold brings record low temperatures to Norway

Photo: Xue Li | A mother is walking along Oslo Opera building with a baby stroller.

Sweeping in from Siberia, the winter storm has brought rarely bitter wind to Norway. Temperatures plummeted to as low as -30 degrees Celsius.

The cold snap is thought to be the most severe cold weather in the past years.

– Just dress and wear a cold cream, warns the State Meteorology Institute.

So far the coldest temperature was measured in the mountains of southern Norway with – 33.3 degrees.

This kind of Siberian cold is due to a high pressure with cold air blowing from Russia, but the state meteorologist says to VG that it is not abnormal to have such cold at this time of year.

 

