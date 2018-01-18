Rihanna asks Norway to help

One year after their last meeting, the pop star Rihanna shared a picture of herself and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Twitter. She asked Solberg to help education of children in developing countries.

As Ambassador for Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Rihanna reminded Solberg to support education of poor children in developing countries and conflict zones.

Solberg and Rihanna met in New York in the autumn 2016, when Rihanna was first announced as GPE ambassador. In a closed meeting, the two talked about the importance of education, schooling and supporting this purpose.

.@erna_solberg #throwback to 1 year ago when we talked about how important it is to #FundEducation. Now it’s time… Will 🇳🇴 lead in Senegal on 2/2/18 with a $375M USD pledge to @GPforEducation? @glblctzn @claralionelfdn pic.twitter.com/KRFXbmMSbj — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 17, 2018

The Prime Minister was not shy to show she was a Rihanna fan, and went to a concert during the pop star’s visit to Norway in 2013, according to VG.

By 2016, Norway was the third largest financial contributor to GPE, with a grant of NOK 480 million, according to figures from NORAD. GPE’s donation target is 3.1 billion dollars by 2020.